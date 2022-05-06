IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Live Streaming: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live coverage, venue, date, timing

Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the first match of Saturday's doubleheader on 7 May.

Punjab Kings come into this game high on confidence after their last encounter against Gujarat Titans. The team has five victories in ten fixtures so far. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have six victories and four defeats to their name. Both these sides are part of the mid-table muddle. This makes this clash a crucial fixture for their playoffs hopes.

Interestingly, both these sides are dependent on their top order. While Jos Buttler has been superb for Rajasthan, Shikhar Dhawan has been consistent for Punjab Kings. However, both these teams would need their middle order to be far more consistent if they have to make it to the playoffs.

When will the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 7 May.

Where will the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The PBKS vs RR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Prabhsimran Singh, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, James Neesham

