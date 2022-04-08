PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be eyeing their third win in a row when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday (8 April).

Punjab Kings come into this match after having beaten defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game. Punjab are placed 4th on the table with two wins from three outings.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been unbeatable so far. Right now, they are sitting on the third slot and the side will eye to strengthen their position. For them, the form of their fast bowlers has been a real revelation. Shami and Lockie Ferguson have bowled brilliantly to outclass the opposition batters. The resurgence of Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder has given the side a great balance.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs GT Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans encounter.

PBKS vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs GT Match Details

The PBKS vs GT match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 8 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

PBKS vs GT Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohammed Shami

