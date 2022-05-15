Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Coverage, Venue, Date, Timing

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capital will eye to get one step closer to the playoff spots when they meet for the second time in the latest season of the Indian Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 16 May at 7:30 PM IST.

As the points table is getting more interesting, the magic figure of 14 points won’t be enough for qualifying in the final four. While Delhi Capitals are in fifth with 12 points, Punjab Kings are positioned at no. 4 with the same number of points as per the benchmark of net run rate.

Punjab Kings are coming off a massive win in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mayank Agarwal-led side won the match by 54 runs. The blistering knocks of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone got them to reach the mammoth total of 209 runs. In the second innings, Kagiso Rabada’s three-wicket spell had the job done for Punjab.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are doing good since their last two encounters. They have become a playoff contender after beating Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the last two games. The Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the last match. The batting unit clicked well for them to chase down a 161-run target. They look to maintain the momentum to snatch one of the playoff berths.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match be played?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 16 May 2022.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match be held?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match start?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Delhi Capitals Squad for 2022 IPL: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.