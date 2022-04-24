Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Punjab Kings will look to get their campaign back on track when they take on rejuvenated Chennai Super Kings in an exciting clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The Mayank Agarwal-steered side will step on to the ground after they got blown away by Delhi Capitals in their previous game. The top order was an extreme failure for them as no batter other than Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma managed to cross the 20-run mark. The Kings managed to post just 115 runs which was comfortably chased down by Delhi Capitals with nine wickets in hand and 57 balls to spare. With Punjab Kings reeling at the eights spot on the league table, they need to recollect their form before it gets too late.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are looking confident after securing a nail-biting win in their last match against Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni turned out to be the saviour for them in the last over thriller. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a score of 155 runs in 20 overs. While chasing down 156 runs, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu clicked well for Chennai to steer the team home. Dhoni smashed 16 runs in the last four deliveries including a last-ball boundary to snatch the much-needed win for them. However, they are not in a comfortable position on the points table. Both the teams will look to get a better place ahead on the playoff run.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 25 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Vaibhav Arora.

