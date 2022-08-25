Punjab Kings part ways with Anil Kumble, look for replacement: Reports

Punjab Kings have decided to not renew the contract with Anil Kumble and part ways with the head coach after three IPL seasons on Thursday.

The board, comprising of owners of the franchise including Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, industrialists Mohit Burman, Karan Paul, and the chief executive officer Satish Menon, took the decision, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Kumble was appointed as the head coach ahead of the 2020 season. The franchise finished in the lower half of the points table since then.

The Kings are known to part ways with the coach and captain as well after a couple of seasons. KL Rahul, earlier, leading the side was not retained after the 2021 season. Kumble, in 2020, was the fifth coach in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar in 2014-16, Virender Sehwag in 2017, Brad Hodge in 2018, and Mike Hesson in 2019.

Continuous chopping and changing of the leadership have affected the franchise quite adversely. The Kings have made it to the playoffs only twice, with just a single final appearance in 2014 wherein they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Anil Kumble’s stint as Punjab Kings head coach has come to an end after three seasons — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 25, 2022

Kumble had earlier served as the mentor for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore before taking over the coaching responsibilities for the national side in 2016.

Meanwhile, there were rumours about the sacking of Mayank Agarwal as the captain of the franchise a few days back. But the officials have denied any such claims.

However, the equations might change once a new head coach is selected and a final call on the matter be taken.