Punjab Kings deny rumours of sacking Mayank Agarwal as captain of the side

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday debunked the news reports that they were set to sack Mayank Agarwal as the captain of the side.

A report in a news website while quoting an unnamed official from the franchise had claimed that PBKS would remove Mayank as their captain, while England's Jonny Bairstow was leading the race to be the next skipper. It also claimed that the franchise could also part ways with head coach Anil Kumble. Later the story was also carried by other news portals.

Issuing a clarification on the matter, PBKS has said that "no official of the team has issued any statement."

News reports published by a certain sports News website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise has been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same. — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 24, 2022

Mayank was appointed PBKS captain as a replacement for KL Rahul who moved to Lucknow Super Giants. The franchise finished sixth in the IPL 2022 league table with 14 points from 14 matches despite spending heavily on the recruitment of Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar among others.

Mayank also had an underwhelming season with the bat as he only scored 196 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 122.5.

Meanwhile, Kumble has been the head coach of PBKS for three seasons now and the team has finished sixth in all those seasons. The 2020 and 2021 seasons comprised eight teams, while two more new teams joined the league in 2022.

