Punjab Cricket Association names Mohali stands after Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh played crucial roles in India's World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011.
Ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia in Mohali, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) named two pavilions at the IS Bindra International Stadium after Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh.
In the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha, PCA felicitated the legendary cricketers by renaming the stands. They hosted a special ceremony before the match and a number of glittering names from the state marked their presence.
Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri @BhagwantMann unveiled the stands named after two of our star cricketers, @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh,an hour before the start of the match.
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan has had the popular terrace block of the stadium dedicated in his honour. Harbhajan played a crucial role in India winning multiple matches, including the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup.
He played 236 ODIs, 103 Tests and 28 T20 Internationals and claimed a total of 711 wickets in all three formats.
Yuvraj Singh, who was crucial in helping India win the 2011 World Cup, had his name etched in the North Pavilion. The outstanding all-rounder was also pivotal to India’s victory against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.
Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, amassing 11,778 runs across all three formats while also claiming 148 wickets.
Overwhelmed by the honour, Yuvraj and Harbhajan shared some photographs from the special ceremony on their Twitter handles. They also met the Indian cricketers on the field and spent some moments with them. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were captured with Yuvraj.
Great day at @pcacricket, meeting the hon. Punjab CM @BhagwantMann ji & the boys in blue! Humbled to have a stand named after me at my home ground 🙏🏻 congrats to my brother @harbhajan3 for receiving this honour too 🇮🇳 @ImRo45 @imVkohli @hardikpandya7 @gulzarchahal @BCCI pic.twitter.com/tCjntKjEmM
Yuvraj tweeted, “Great day at PCA, meeting the hon. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji & the boys in blue! Humbled to have a stand named after me at my home ground. Congrats to my brother Harbhajan for receiving this honour too.”
Thank you CM @BhagwantMann sahb and MP @raghav_chadha for gracing the occasion ..🙏🏟 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/GXwRxGiUm3
Harbhajan paid his gratitude to the Punjab CM through his post.
