Pulwama terror attack: Yuzvendra Chahal says decision of playing Pakistan in World Cup not in team's hands, will follow BCCI's orders
Expressing anger over the terror strike, Indian spin bowler Chahal demanded a “firm action” against those behind the barbaric attack.
As the chorus grows for boycotting the India-Pakistan World Cup match, Indian spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday said that they will follow the orders of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the matter.
"It's not in our hands. If BCCI says, we will play. If they say no then we won't,” Chahal told ANI.
India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with a haul of 6/42 from 10 overs, the best ODI figures on Australian soil. AP
There have been growing demands that India should boycott its clash with Pakistan during the World Cup starting 30 May in England, as a mark of protest against the Pulwama terror attack in which nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed and was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Expressing anger over the terror strike, Indian spin bowler Chahal demanded a “firm action” against those behind the barbaric attack.
"If we don’t take action, nothing will change. This is high time. We should take a firm action. There are people in Pakistan who are not at fault but those who are behind the attack should be punished,” Chahal said.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is schedule to hold a meeting today to take a decision on the India-Pakistan World Cup match issue.
Diana Edulji, member of CoA, said that “they will follow the due procedure, which is taking opinion from External Affairs Ministry, Sports Ministry and Home Ministry, and then take a call”
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2019 14:05:14 IST
