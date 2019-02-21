First Cricket
Pulwama terror attack: Sourav Ganguly says India should cut off all sporting ties with Pakistan, not just cricket

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Wednesday called for severing all sporting ties with Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which left 40 CRPF personnel martyred.

Press Trust of India, Feb 21, 2019 11:33:01 IST

Ganguly echoed sentiments of his one-time teammate Harbhajan Singh, saying that not playing Pakistan in one group league tie in the upcoming World Cup will not affect India's chances.

Ganguly echoed sentiments of his one-time teammate Harbhajan Singh, saying that not playing Pakistan in one group league tie in the upcoming World Cup will not affect India's chances.

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters

However, Ganguly didn't elaborate whether the protest should be symbolic for one game or India should forfeit if they happen to meet Pakistan in semi-final or final.

"This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if India doesn't play a match in the World Cup, it won't be an issue," Ganguly told India TV.

"I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally, I feel a strong message should be sent," Ganguly added.

Ganguly said India should cut off all ties with the neighbouring country.

"And, whatever reactions came from the people of India...was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but should cut all ties with them," Ganguly said.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 11:33:01 IST

