Pulwama terror attack: Rajasthan Cricket Association removes photographs of Pakistan players
Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and several others were pulled down and kept in a storeroom.
The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has pulled down pictures of Pakistan players from its lobby as a mark of protest against the terrorist attack in Pulwama.
"BCCI, RCA and other associations are with the families of martyred soldiers. As a mark of protest, we have removed pictures of Pakistan cricket players. We wish that India takes the revenge for the act," RCA vice-president Mohammad Iqbal said.
Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and several others were pulled down and kept in a storeroom.
Earlier, Punjab Cricket Association had removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium as a "humble step" to show solidarity with the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
Last Thursday, 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.
Feb 19, 2019 14:09:38 IST
