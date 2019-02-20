First Cricket
Pulwama terror attack: Photos of former Pakistan cricketers removed from Nagpur stadium

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has removed pictures of former Pakistani cricketers from its stadium in view of public sentiments after the Pulwama terror attack.

Press Trust of India, Feb 20, 2019 20:18:10 IST

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has removed pictures of former Pakistani cricketers from its stadium in view of public sentiments after the Pulwama terror attack, a senior official said Wednesday.

The photos of former Pakistan cricket team captain and now Prime Minister Imran Khan, batting legend Javed Miandad and some other players were removed from the VCA Stadium at Jamtha three days ago, VCA president Anand Jaiswal told PTI.

File picture of Imran Khan. PTI

These photos were kept at the press box and other non-public areas in the stadium, he said.

Jaiswal said the step has been taken keeping in view the sentiments of people at large after the terror attack.

Cricket associations of Punjab and Rajasthan have also removed the pictures of former Pakistani cricket players from their respective stadiums in Mohali and Jaipur to protest the 14 February attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai last week covered a portrait of Imran Khan to protest against the Pulwama terror attack.

