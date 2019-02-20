First Cricket
Pulwama terror attack: PCB confirms new broadcasters after IMG-Reliance pulls out after assault that killed 40 jawans

The PCB has announced that consortium of Blitz and Trans Group will help produce the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Asian News International, Feb 20, 2019 12:18:42 IST

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were left shocked two days ago when IMG Reliance decided to pull out of their deal to produce coverage of the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

But now, the PCB has found a replacement for the remainder of the tournament. The board has announced that consortium of Blitz and Trans Group will help produce the PSL.

Representative image. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Pakistan Super League

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the consortium of Blitz and Trans Group as the new live production partner for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019," the PCB said in a press release. "Blitz is the PCB's broadcast partners in Pakistan, while Trans Group is the event management partners.

The Blitz and Trans Group will start the coverage of the PSL from 20 February. The board expressed that this group will provide same coverage the followers experienced in the earlier matches of the league.

IMG Reliance decided to pull out of the league after the Pulwama terror attack left around 40 CRPF personnel killed last week. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility of the attack.

Cricket gateway's website, which provided the online coverage of PSL in India, also decided to pull out of the league.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to take on each other in a group stage match of World Cup on 16 June. However, the ICC's CEO David Richardson has said that "no indications" have been given yet by either board to not play the match. He even said that the ICC is monitoring the situation.

