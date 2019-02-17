First Cricket
Pulwama terror attack: PCA removes portraits of Pakistani cricketers, including PM Imran Khan, from Mohali Stadium

The PCA on Sunday removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium as a "humble step" to show solidarity with the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Press Trust of India, Feb 17, 2019 20:00:50 IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Sunday removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium as a "humble step" to show solidarity with the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the cricket body's office bearers at Chandigarh, PCA treasurer Ajay Tyagi told PTI.

File image of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. AP



"As a humble step, the PCA has decided to show its solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama attack. There is so much anger in the nation against the heinous attack and PCA is no different in this," Tyagi said.

He said there are nearly 15 photos of Pakistani cricketers, which were kept inside the stadium at various points including in the galleries, long room, reception and 'hall of fame' area.

The Shahid Afridi-led Pakistani side had faced a 29-run defeat at India's hands in the 2011 World Cup cricket semi-final which was played at this venue in March.

Tyagi said among the Pakistani cricketers whose photographs have been removed from the PCA include that of present Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Besides, other pictures are of cricketers including Afridi, Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram.

More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus in Pulwama district.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 20:00:50 IST

Tags : Cricket, CRPF, Imran Khan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, PCA, Pulwama, Pulwama Terror Attack, Punjab Cricket Association

