Pulwama terror attack: No constitutional way to ban Pakistan from playing in World Cup, says BCCI official
The Pulwama terror attack, that claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel, has escalated the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the reverberations of which are also being felt in the sporting arena.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs KWTW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 57 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Malaysia Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Kuwait Women by 86 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 07:50 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 NEPW vs UAEW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs HKW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Shiv Sena both insurance and risk for BJP; its actions prove party is a partner that can't be trusted as an ally
-
Narendra Modi was busy shooting for film while India mourned Pulwama attack deaths, says Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
-
Oscars 2019: Roma, Cold War and the significance of black-and-white cinematography in contemporary films
-
Walmart tilts at windmills: Blames strict enforcement of marketplace model for its travails
-
Saudi crown prince in India: Neither Khashoggi murder nor tepid Pulwama reaction blunted Modi's welcome
-
Champions League: Atletico Madrid ride on late goals by Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin to beat Juventus amid VAR drama
-
Marrying climate change and financial sustainability: The curious and troubling case of coal in India - I
-
Full text of India-Saudi Arabia joint statement: Modi and MbS ink five MoUs, condemn Pulwama attack in 'strongest terms'
-
Inhabiting Urdu with Jaun Elia and Khwaab Tanha
-
कांग्रेस का सरकार पर तीखा हमला- जब देश रो रहा था, तब पीएम मोदी फोटोशूट करा रहे थे
-
दो दिवसीय दौरे पर दक्षिण कोरिया पहुंचे PM, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे
-
गठबंधन के लिए कांग्रेस को मना-मना कर थक गए लेकिन वे समझने को तैयार नहीं- केजरीवाल
-
कन्हैया कुमार बेगूसराय संसदीय सीट से महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार बन पाएंगे?
-
महाराष्ट्र, तमिलनाडु के बाद अब यूपी की बारी, ओमप्रकाश राजभर से मिले BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the BCCI have not prepared any note seeking a ban on Pakistan at the upcoming World Cup and even if such a move is made, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is bound to reject it.
The Pulwama terror attack, that claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF personnel, has escalated the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, the reverberations of which are also being felt in the sporting arena.
Representational image. AFP
Already, Pakistani shooters couldn't make the World Cup in Delhi, starting Saturday, after not getting visas. And there is a demand for India to boycott its 16 June World Cup clash against the neighbours and the matter is likely to come up on the sidelines of the ICC meetings between 27 February to 2 March in Dubai.
"There is absolutely no constitutional or contractual way this could happen. the ICC constitution allows members the right to participate in ICC events as long as they've qualified," a BCCI official told PTI.
Amid the spiralling speculation, the CoA, comprising Chairman Vinod Rai and former women's captain Diana Edulji, will be meeting in Delhi on Friday to discuss the issue of multiple bodies claiming representation of Uttarakhand. But the Pakistan conundrum is likely to cast a shadow on what was to be a routine meet.
"We will discuss all possible options tomorrow and do what is best for the country," Edulji told PTI.
A top BCCI source said even if a note is sent and the ICC agrees to put it out in front of member boards for a vote, India is unlikely to find any support from other nations.
"In case India writes to ICC for Pakistan's removal, then we have to build consensus first to move a resolution at it's Annual Board Meeting in April. We no longer enjoy majority in the ICC board right now. If this goes for floor Test we are certain to lose," he said.
"Not only that, serious doubts will emerge on our chances to host 2021 Champions Trophy and 2023 World Cup," he added.
The call to boycott Pakistan has been made by some prominent voices such as senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly.
Among the current players, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Shami have called for decisive action to deal with terror strikes carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups.
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2019 13:27:40 IST
Also See
Pulwama terror attack: BCCI likely to approach ICC for complete ban on Pakistan in World Cup
Pulwama terror attack: No indication yet of India-Pakistan match not happening, says ICC CEO David Richardson
Pulwama terror attack: Fans, Cricket Club of India official urge BCCI to boycott Pakistan clash in 2019 ICC World Cup