First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 6 Feb 17, 2019
OMA Vs SCO
Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 5 Feb 17, 2019
IRE Vs NED
Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pulwama terror attack: IMG Reliance to stop broadcasting Pakistan Super League in protest

IMG Reliance Sunday pulled out from broadcasting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in protest against the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Press Trust of India, Feb 17, 2019 23:10:09 IST

Kolkata: IMG Reliance Sunday pulled out from broadcasting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in protest against the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Representative image. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Pakistan Super League

Representative image. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Pakistan Super League

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Due to unfortunate events a couple of days back which resulted in the death of Indian soldiers, IMG Reliance is pulling out with immediate effects, from offering broadcast production services for PSL. The incident that occured is deeply regrettable," stated a mail addressed to Sohaib Sheikh and Kamil Khan of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the content of which is in possession of PTI.

Being the only producers of the event, the development means PSL will go off air unless the PCB brings in an alternate production services, an official said.

The fourth edition of PSL got underway in Dubai on Thursday.

The six-team tournament is currently being held in Dubai and Sharjah before moving to Pakistan for the final eight matches, including the summit clash in Karachi.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 23:10:09 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket In Pakistan, IMG-Reliance, Pakistan, Pakistan Super League, PCB, PSL, PSL 4, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all