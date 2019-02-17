Pulwama terror attack: IMG Reliance to stop broadcasting Pakistan Super League in protest
IMG Reliance Sunday pulled out from broadcasting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in protest against the Pulwama terrorist attack.
Kolkata: IMG Reliance Sunday pulled out from broadcasting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in protest against the Pulwama terrorist attack.
Representative image. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Pakistan Super League
On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Due to unfortunate events a couple of days back which resulted in the death of Indian soldiers, IMG Reliance is pulling out with immediate effects, from offering broadcast production services for PSL. The incident that occured is deeply regrettable," stated a mail addressed to Sohaib Sheikh and Kamil Khan of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the content of which is in possession of PTI.
Being the only producers of the event, the development means PSL will go off air unless the PCB brings in an alternate production services, an official said.
The fourth edition of PSL got underway in Dubai on Thursday.
The six-team tournament is currently being held in Dubai and Sharjah before moving to Pakistan for the final eight matches, including the summit clash in Karachi.
Updated Date:
Feb 17, 2019 23:10:09 IST
