First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pulwama terror attack: Diana Edulji says CoA will follow 'due procedure' while deciding on India-Pakistan World Cup clash

CoA member Diana Edulji said that based on the opinions from Friday's meeting will be decided whether India should boycott the World Cup clash with Pakistan in view of Pulwama terror attack or not.

Asian News International, Feb 22, 2019 10:44:14 IST

New Delhi: Diana Edulji, one of the two members of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), said on Thursday that based on the opinions from Friday's meeting will be decided whether India should boycott the World Cup clash with Pakistan in view of Pulwama terror attack or not.

File image of Diana Edulji. AFP

File image of Diana Edulji. AFP

"In the meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Friday), we will follow the due procedure, which is taking opinion from External Affairs Ministry, Sports Ministry and Home Ministry and then take a call," Edulji told ANI.

The panel is likely to seek advice to take “collective and responsible” decision with regard to the match, slated to be hosted at the Old Trafford in Manchester on 16 June.

According to a BCCI official, the two-member CoA is divided on whether India should play the World Cup match against Pakistan or not. The official said the cricket body should leave the decision to the government.

"One should leave the matters of foreign policy to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and follow the government's directions 'quietly'," the official, who did not want to be named, told ANI.

“Do not take a step that may embarrass you, your organisation, and your country just to look good when you know it will not happen. One must leave the foreign policy to MEA. If the government directs you, quietly follow their directions,” the official said.

Sources said the CoA chief had proposed the idea of writing a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding calling off the India-Pakistan clash but the other member of the committee rejected the idea.

Earlier, sources in the BCCI had said that the cricket board will take the decision on the matter after having a consultation with the government while another board official had advocated an “unprecedented step” in the case.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama in Kashmir on 14 February.

There have been growing demands that India should boycott its clash with Pakistan during the World Cup starting 30 May in England, as a mark of protest.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 10:44:14 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, BCCI, COA, Cricket World Cup, Diana Edulji, India, India Vs Pakistan, Pakistan, Pulwama, Pulwama Terror Attack, SportsTracker, Vinod Rai

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all