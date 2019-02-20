Pulwama terror attack: BCCI official says Pakistan World Cup tie cannot happen without Centre's nod; ICC likely to discuss issue in meeting
A top official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday stated that the World Cup match between India and Pakistan will not take place if the Indian government is against it.
New Delhi: A top official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday stated that the World Cup match between India and Pakistan will not take place if the Indian government is against it.
The official, however, cautioned that if India did not play against the country in the tournament then Pakistan will get the points without even participating in the match. It was further clarified by the official that the Indian board has not approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the matter.
Representational image. Reuters
“The situation with regard to World Cup can only become clear after some time that is a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government, at that point of time, feels that we should not play then we should not play. It is obvious that we won't play but result for that would be that Pakistan will get the points for match and if it is the final match then without playing, Pakistan will win the cup,” the BCCI official told ANI.
“As of now we have not approached the ICC in this regard,” the official added.
Meanwhile, ICC is scheduled to hold a meeting in Dubai from 27 February and there are chances that the matter related to India-Pakistan World Cup clash will be discussed on the sidelines. BCCI chief executive officer Rahul Johri and secretary Amitabh Choudhary are expected to represent the Indian board in the meeting.
ICC chief executive officer David Richardson has already clarified that they are monitoring the situation between the two cricket boards. He further confirmed that the council has not received any indication of World Cup matches not being played between India and Pakistan.
“Our thoughts are with the people that were impacted by the incident. And we are monitoring the situation with our members including the BCCI and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board). Certainly there are no indications any of the matches, including the Pakistan-India match, will not be played as planned at the World Cup. But as I say we will continue to monitor the situation,” David told ESPNcricinfo.
“Sport, and cricket in particular, is perfectly placed — it has the wonderful ability to bring people together to unite communities. And hopefully cricket can be used in this fashion rather than a way of (dividing) people,” he added.
India and Pakistan are scheduled to play against each other in the World Cup on 16 June but after the deadly Pulwama terror attack, a large section of people from India wants to boycott the clash on the pitch.
Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on 14 February. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 12:38:34 IST
