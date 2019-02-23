Pulwama attack: Virat Kohli says decision of playing Pakistan in World Cup depends on BCCI, Govt; team stands with the nation
India are set to play a marquee clash against Pakistan on 16 June in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The cricketing community is divided on the topic
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs MALW China Women beat Malaysia Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 66 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs HKW Thailand Women beat Hong Kong Women by 82 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 26 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 24th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Feb 24th, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs UAEW - Feb 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs KWTW - Feb 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
A phenomenon called Mulayam: In praising BJP, Samajwadi Party patriarch fights last battle to save his legacy
-
SP-BSP alliance: Junking Congress despite bypoll wins last year may prove disastrous for Mayawati and Akhilesh
-
Oscars 2019: How The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos became a master of dark, absurdist comedies
-
UNSC snub, FATF warning are positive signs but tackling Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail will require kinetic action
-
ISSF New Delhi World Cup 2019: Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh upbeat despite 25m rapid fire event losing Tokyo 2020 quotas
-
GST collections: Statistics belie potential but Narendra Modi govt's tax reform is still a work in progress
-
Islamic State faces defeat in Syria after US-backed SDF operations; withdrawal of American troops spells uncertainty for region
-
Urvashi Bahuguna on her poetry collection Terrarium, growing up in Goa, finding her way back to writing
-
In a remote Rajasthan national park, two women forest guards forge a friendship
-
बेंगलुरु: Aero India 2019 के पार्किंग एरिया में भीषण आग, करीब 100 गाड़ियां हुई खाक
-
कांग्रेस की सरकार आई तो अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के जवानों को मिलेगा शहीद का दर्जा- राहुल गांधी
-
गरिमा यात्रा अभियान: सोशल मीडिया नहीं, सड़क पर उतरा दलित-आदिवासी रेप पीड़िताओं का #MeToo मूवमेंट
-
हाई अलर्ट पर जम्मू-कश्मीर, घाटी में सुरक्षा बलों की 100 कंपनियां भेजी गईं
-
माया मिली न राम: ‘भगत-जी’ को थाने से हटवाने की जिद में बदमाशों ने बेगुनाह का कत्ल कर डाला
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indian captain Virat Kohli has made his and team's stance clear on the matter related to playing the World Cup match against Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama which took lives of 40 CRPF Personnel.
Kohli, addressing the press conference before the commencement of India-Australia T20I series said that the team will follow the orders of BCCI and the government of India. As per ANI, he was quoted as saying, "Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do. We will go by what the govt & the Board decides, we will respect that."
Since the attack, there has been a demand among the masses in India to boycott all ties with Pakistan. India are set to play a marquee clash against Pakistan on 16 June in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The cricketing community is divided on the topic. On one hand, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar have said that India should not miss out on the two points in the World Cup. On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly have asked for boycott of the game.
The members of the ICC are expected to conduct a meeting on 27 February to discuss the India-Pakistan situation.
Kohli's stand is pretty similar to what chief coach Ravi Shastri echoed in an interview to a television channel where he said that the team will "accept whatever decision that the government takes."
"It's entirely left to the BCCI and the government. They know exactly what is happening and they will take a call. We will go by what they decide," Shastri told Mirror Now.
"If the government says it's that sensitive you do not need to play the World Cup, I will go by my government," the head coach further said.
With inputs from PTI and ANI
Updated Date:
Feb 23, 2019 13:22:22 IST
Also See
Pulwama attack: Sporting boycott of Pakistan must be part of larger strategy; random displays of anger will hurt India
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for T20I series, Virat Kohli set to return as captain
India vs Australia: KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah included in Virat Kohli-led squads for limited-overs assignments