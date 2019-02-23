First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 2nd ODI Feb 22, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 26 runs
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 24, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pulwama attack: Virat Kohli says decision of playing Pakistan in World Cup depends on BCCI, Govt; team stands with the nation

India are set to play a marquee clash against Pakistan on 16 June in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The cricketing community is divided on the topic

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 23, 2019 12:56:28 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli has made his and team's stance clear on the matter related to playing the World Cup match against Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama which took lives of 40 CRPF Personnel.

Kohli, addressing the press conference before the commencement of India-Australia T20I series said that the team will follow the orders of BCCI and the government of India. As per ANI, he was quoted as saying, "Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do. We will go by what the govt & the Board decides, we will respect that."

Since the attack, there has been a demand among the masses in India to boycott all ties with Pakistan. India are set to play a marquee clash against Pakistan on 16 June in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The cricketing community is divided on the topic. On one hand, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar have said that India should not miss out on the two points in the World Cup. On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly have asked for boycott of the game.

The members of the ICC are expected to conduct a meeting on 27 February to discuss the India-Pakistan situation.

Kohli's stand is pretty similar to what chief coach Ravi Shastri echoed in an interview to a television channel where he said that the team will "accept whatever decision that the government takes."

"It's entirely left to the BCCI and the government. They know exactly what is happening and they will take a call. We will go by what they decide," Shastri told Mirror Now.

"If the government says it's that sensitive you do not need to play the World Cup, I will go by my government," the head coach further said.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 13:22:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harbhajan Singh, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, India Vs Pakistan World Cup Clash, Pulwama Attack, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all