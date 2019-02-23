Indian captain Virat Kohli has made his and team's stance clear on the matter related to playing the World Cup match against Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama which took lives of 40 CRPF Personnel.

​

Kohli, addressing the press conference before the commencement of India-Australia T20I series said that the team will follow the orders of BCCI and the government of India. As per ANI, he was quoted as saying, "Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do. We will go by what the govt & the Board decides, we will respect that."

Since the attack, there has been a demand among the masses in India to boycott all ties with Pakistan. India are set to play a marquee clash against Pakistan on 16 June in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The cricketing community is divided on the topic. On one hand, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar have said that India should not miss out on the two points in the World Cup. On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly have asked for boycott of the game.

The members of the ICC are expected to conduct a meeting on 27 February to discuss the India-Pakistan situation.

Kohli's stand is pretty similar to what chief coach Ravi Shastri echoed in an interview to a television channel where he said that the team will "accept whatever decision that the government takes."

"It's entirely left to the BCCI and the government. They know exactly what is happening and they will take a call. We will go by what they decide," Shastri told Mirror Now.

"If the government says it's that sensitive you do not need to play the World Cup, I will go by my government," the head coach further said.

With inputs from PTI and ANI