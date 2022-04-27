Ravi Shastri's advice to Virat Kohli: 'Pull out of IPL, for all you care'

Virat Kohli is going through one of the leanest phases of his cricketing career, and his knock of 9 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday was the latest in a series of low scores from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter.

Kohli, who has not scored a century in competitive cricket for over two years now, was dismissed by a short delivery from Prasidh Krishna for yet another single-digit score, with the former India and RCB captain getting dismissed for a golden duck in each of his last two appearances, further intensifying the criticism that he's currently facing from pundits and fans alike.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is among those who has been clamouring for an "overcooked" Kohli to be given a break, and on Tuesday, he went to the extent of saying that the star batter should skip the remainder of IPL 2022 and give himself a much-needed break.

"I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri told Star Sports presenter Jatin Sapru in a chat on the latter's YouTube channel.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s current struggles are painful to watch

"If that is the case, you have played for 14-15 years. Not only Virat, I'll tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break and the ideal break would be off-season where India is not playing and the only time India does not play is the IPL," added Shastri, a former all-rounder who also captained Team India.

Kohli had in recent months stepped down from captaincy across formats in international cricket as well as in the IPL. He announced his decision to quit RCB captaincy last year, and followed it up by giving up T20I captaincy. He was however, removed as ODI captain by the BCCI and he finally quit Test captaincy after the Indian team went down 1-2 in the three-match series in South Africa.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.