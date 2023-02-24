Babar Azam and Hasan Ali were involved in a hilarious incident during the Pakistan Super League season 8. On Thursday, the Pakistan skipper tried to scare away his teammate by lifting his bat in the air and pretending to hit him during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United game. The moment has grabbed attention on social media.

The incident happened about halfway during Peshawar Zalmi’s innings. Coming in to bat first, the Babar Azam-led brigade started off well, but wilted against Hasan Ali’s attack. Azam steadied the innings and led his team to post 156 runs on the scoreboard. The right-handed opener was the highest-scorer for his side, with 75 runs off 58 deliveries. The Peshawar Zalmi skipper was inching closer to his half-century when he raised his bat and pretended to hit Ali while running for a single. The pacer ran a few steps ahead with a big smile on his face.

A video of the moment was shared with the caption, “Some banter between Babar Azam and Hassan Ali”.

Some banter between Babar Azam and Hassan Ali

Babar Azam’s half-century went in vain as Islamabad United were able to script the win in just 14.5 overs. Afghan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen played some blazing knocks to get their side up and running from the word go. Gurbaz slammed 62 runs off 32 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes. Rassie van der Dussen managed to score 42 off 29 deliveries before he was run out by Dasun Shanaka. Islamabad United’s Asif Ali also played a crucial cameo with 29 off 13 deliveries.

Islamabad won the fixture by 6 wickets, with Hasan Ali being awarded the Player of the Match for his 3/35 spell. With this win, Islamabad have cemented their spot at the second place in the tournament with 4 points. Multan Sultans continue to occupy the top spot with 8 points. Peshawar Zalmi remain at the fourth spot as of now in the PSL rankings this year.

Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators today, 24 February. Peshawar Zalmi will square off against Lahore Qalandars on 26 February.