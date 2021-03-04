PSL 2021 postponed indefinitely after six players, one support staff member test COVID-19 positive

Karachi: The Pakistan Super League has been postponed indefinitely after six players and a support staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The PCB said in a statement that the decision was taken after a meeting with owners of six teams.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants,” the cricket board said, adding that it will also make arrangements of further COVID-19 testing and will also assist in providing isolation facilities.

Earlier on Thursday, the tally of infected individuals in the PSL rose to seven after three more unnamed cricketers from two clubs tested positive for COVID-19.

Islamabad United’s two foreign cricketers, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, an unnamed foreign cricketer and a support staff member from one of the clubs were already in isolation after being tested positive earlier this week.