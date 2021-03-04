PSL 2021 postponed indefinitely after six players, one support staff member test COVID-19 positive

Karachi: The Pakistan Super League has been postponed indefinitely after six players and a support staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.
The PCB said in a statement that the decision was taken after a meeting with owners of six teams.
“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants,” the cricket board said, adding that it will also make arrangements of further COVID-19 testing and will also assist in providing isolation facilities.
Earlier on Thursday, the tally of infected individuals in the PSL rose to seven after three more unnamed cricketers from two clubs tested positive for COVID-19.
Islamabad United’s two foreign cricketers, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, an unnamed foreign cricketer and a support staff member from one of the clubs were already in isolation after being tested positive earlier this week.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Umar Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in PSL. The Court of Arbitration for Sports has reduced the ban to 12 months.
Babar’s unbeaten 90 off 60 balls — including 13 fours and a six — led Karachi to 198-3 with seven balls to spare in yet another successful chase in Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league.
Pakistan Cricket Board's Director of Media Sami Burney had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. This was after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday.