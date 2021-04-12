PSL 2021: League to resume in June, all matches to be played in Karachi

Karachi: Pakistan's top Twenty20 cricket league will resume in June, officials have said, after the competition was forced to shut down last month when seven players tested positive for coronavirus.

The six-team Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start again on 1 June, the controlling board announced on Sunday, with all 20 remaining matches to be played in the port city of Karachi.

A decision on whether to allow crowds has yet to be taken, as the country battles the third wave of infections.

In February and March, PSL matches held in Karachi were open to fans but restricted to 25 percent of normal capacity.

Officials have contracted British firm Restrata to implement bio-security arrangements for players and team officials involved in the competition.

The company won plaudits for successfully handling last season's Indian Premier League (IPL) - which was held in the United Arab Emirates because of the virus - as well as Britain's domestic competition.

The Karachi Kings are the defending champions and lead the current competition on net run rate after six matches.