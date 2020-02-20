PSL 2020: Promotional campaign by title sponsor of event taken down after being accused of plagiarism
A promotional campaign by the title sponsor of the fifth edition of PSL has been suspended after viewers and social media users complained that the entire campaign was copied from an Indian company.
Karachi: A promotional campaign by the title sponsor of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League has been suspended after viewers and social media users complained that the entire campaign was copied from an Indian company.
Representational photo. AP
The marketing head of Habib Bank, which has been the title sponsor of the PSL since its launch in 2016 said they were holding an inquiry into the matter.
"Yes it is correct that this has happened and we had to stop the PSL campaign because the entire campaign was copied from an Indian company," Naveed Haider told reporters during an interaction.
The said campaign which went on air on national television was a rip off from the famous Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign run by Airtel.
Habib Bank has now stopped the campaign and apparently a new campaign is being prepared.
Haider said they were investigating the matter with the concerned agency which did the campaign and they would take action accordingly.
The PSL promotional campaign on the electronic media and on social media have always been very popular and followed by millions of cricket fans and the rip off came as a shock to the cricket fans and the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2020 19:50:08 IST
