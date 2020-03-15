First Cricket
PSL 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan to leave tournament midway in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The 33-year-old, who also represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is the latest player to join the list of foreign players who left the ongoing PSL amid concerns over the affliction.

Press Trust of India, Mar 15, 2020 21:13:41 IST

Karachi: Fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan, who plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, on Sunday left for home following travel restrictions imposed by New Zealand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 33-year-old, who also represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is the latest player to join the list of foreign players who left the ongoing PSL amid concerns over the affliction.

PSL 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan to leave tournament midway in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

File photo of Mitchell McClenaghan. Reuters

"Karachi Kings fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will return to New Zealand following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to provide an option to competing players to withdraw from the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League 2020," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The left-arm pacer, who plays for Karachi Kings, failed to take any wicket against Multan Sultan in the only match that he featured in the fifth edition of the competition.

"The PCB will facilitate McClenaghan's safe return. Kings, as per the tournament's regulations, are allowed a replacement for the fast bowler subject to Event Technical Committee's approval," PCB said.

Foreign cricketers -- England's Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory and James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite, South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (coach) had earlier withdrawn from the PSL owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

McClenaghan was forced to return home after New Zealand had enforced a mandatory fourteen-day self-isolation for anyone who enters its borders from Australia after midnight of Sunday.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2020 21:13:41 IST

