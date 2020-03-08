PSL 2020: Kieron Pollard ruled out of ongoing event; Peshawar Zalmi name Carlos Brathwaite as replacement
West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh, with Carlos Brathwaite replacing the all-rounder at Peshawar Zalmi for the remainder of the tournament.
Rawalpindi: West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh, with Carlos Brathwaite replacing the all-rounder at Peshawar Zalmi for the remainder of the tournament.
Kieron Pollard was originally supposed to join Peshawar Zalmi right after the Sri Lanka tour. AP
Pollard was expected to join Peshawar after West Indies tour of Sri Lanka but the West Indies all-rounder's injury means he won't play this year's tournament .
Brathwaite was originally called-up as cover for Pollard till 6 March, with that arrangement now being extended for the duration of the tournament.
“I’m sorry I can’t be there in person this year, but the team has some inspirational characters leading the charge and I’m sure can give Daren (Sammy) his first trophy as a head coach,” Pollard said in a statement.
Peshawar, with nine points, is joint leader with Multan Sultans in the six-team event and will play its remaining two league matches against Lahore Qalandars and against Multan next week.
The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs and the final of the tournament will be played at Lahore on 22 March.
Mar 08, 2020 15:36:55 IST
