First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd T20I Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
BAN in PAK Apr 01, 2020
PAK vs BAN
National Stadium, Karachi
IRE in ZIM Apr 02, 2020
ZIM vs IRE
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings down two-time champion Islamabad United by four wickets to seal spot in semis

Islamabad, playing without its four departed overseas players, was restricted to 136-6 after being sent in to bat in a National Stadium empty of fans because of coronavirus fears.

The Associated Press, Mar 15, 2020 10:30:32 IST

Karachi: Karachi Kings qualified for the semi-finals and eliminated two-time champion Islamabad United from the Pakistan Super League after a four-wicket win on Saturday.

Islamabad, playing without its four departed overseas players, was restricted to 136-6 after being sent in to bat at the empty Karachi National Stadium, as the game was played behind close doors amid coronavirus fears.

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings down two-time champion Islamabad United by four wickets to seal spot in semis

Karachi Kings players Umaid Asif, center, and Chris Jordan, second left, shake hand with Islamabad United players. AP

Karachi won with 137-6 in 19.2 overs.

Sharjeel Khan, with 37 from 14 balls, provided Karachi a whirlwind start of 60 runs in the first five overs. But the dismissals of Sharjeel by fast bowler Akif Javed, and Babar Azam, bowled on 19 by paceman Mohammad Musa, helped Islamabad to take the game deep.

Legspinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-28 to leave Karachi needing 18 off the last two overs.

No. 8 batsman Umaid Asif (13 not out) hit a six off Shadab in the penultimate over, and hit the winning boundary against left-arm seamer Rumman Raees.

Hussain Talat top-scored for Islamabad with 37 and Phil Salt, playing his first PSL game this season, made 25.

Offspinner Iftikhar Ahmed bowled well on a slow pitch and took 1-12 off his three overs as Islamabad struggled to accelerate in the latter half of its innings.

Islamabad, PSL winner in 2016 and 2018, won only three of its 10 league matches and missed the top four places for the first time.

Karachi plays for second on Sunday against Quetta Gladiators in the last league match.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2020 10:30:32 IST

Tags : Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Mohammad Musa, Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Super League 2020, PSL 2020, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all