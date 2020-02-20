First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PSL 2020: Imad Wasim says he raised issue of ball-tampering with referee Roshan Mahanama during pre-tournament meeting

Speculations were rife that Emad had taken names of Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan and Ravi Bopara when the discussion on ball tampering took place at the meeting in which all team officials and captains were present.

Press Trust of India, Feb 20, 2020 17:38:00 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's top all-rounder Imad Wasim on Thursday said he had raised the issue of ball tampering in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during a pre-tournament meeting with match referee Roshan Mahanama.

Speculations were rife that Imad had taken names of Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan and Ravi Bopara when the discussion on ball tampering took place at the meeting in which all team officials and captains were present.

PSL 2020: Imad Wasim says he raised issue of ball-tampering with referee Roshan Mahanama during pre-tournament meeting

File image of Imad Wasim. AP

Apparently Mahanama was making it clear to the team officials and captains about how seriously the offences of spot-fixing and ball tampering were taken at any level of cricket.

Wasim remarked at the meeting that it would be difficult to stop ball tampering incidents in the PSL. To which the Quetta Gladiators head coach, Moin Khan told Imad if you are making such accusations name those players who do ball tampering.

"I even suggested at the meeting that if any team or players are caught doing this, their captain should be banned for the offence," Wasim said.

Wasim's comments come on a day when Umar Akmal's was suspended by the PCB pending an anti-corruption inquiry amid claims that he failed to report a spot-fixing approach.

Asked about the comeback of tainted batsman, Sharjeel Khan in the Karachi Kings franchise in the PSL after serving a two-and-a-half year ban for spot-fixing, Wasim said people do make mistakes in life.

"I feel for those who make such blunders. Cricket is our bread and butter and we can't earn doing anything else. I can only feel for them because I know the sort of mental, physical and emotional pressure an affected family goes through in such circumstances because one individual made a mistake."

The Pakistan allrounder said that it was not easy for Sharjeel to make a comeback to big cricket after the ban.

"You can sense he is feeling the pressure and is constantly under the glare. But we are supporting him and we are confident he will come through. He has shown courage and is bravely facing the situation," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 17:38:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, Karachi Kings, PSL, PSL 2020, Sharjeel Khan, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all