PSL 2020: Darren Sammy steps down as Peshawar Zalmi captain due to struggles with fitness, appointed coach for two years

Peshawar director of cricket and bowling coach Mohammad Akram said Wahab Riaz will replace Sammy as the skipper of the 2017 PSL champion for the remainder of the league

The Associated Press, Mar 05, 2020 23:04:23 IST

Rawalpindi: Darren Sammy has stepped down as captain of Peshawar Zalmi midway through the Pakistan Super League due to poor form and fitness and been appointed as the team coach for the next two years.

PSL 2020: Darren Sammy steps down as Peshawar Zalmi captain due to struggles with fitness, appointed coach for two years

Darren Sammy addresses the media during a press conference in Rawalpindi. AP

Peshawar director of cricket and bowling coach Mohammad Akram said Wahab Riaz will replace Sammy as the skipper of the 2017 PSL champion for the remainder of the league.

“My preparation, my form has not really been exactly what I wanted it to be in order to be able to perform for my team in the best way possible,” Sammy said on Thursday just before his team’s game against the defending champion Quetta Gladiators.

“It's time for me to lead the team in a different role.”

Sammy, the 36-year-old former West Indies allrounder, has scored of 30, 2, and 12 in this league.

Peshawar has lost three of six matches. They are fifth in the six-team competition.

Sammy led Peshawar to the 2017 title, and the 2018 and 2019 finals.

Sammy won the hearts of Pakistanis when he was among the first foreign players who agreed to tour Pakistan for the 2017 final at Lahore. For trying to revive international cricket in Pakistan, Sammy will receive honorary citizenship and the highest civilian award from the president of Pakistan this month.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 23:04:23 IST

