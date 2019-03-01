PSL 2019: Wasim Akram, Muhammad Aamir set to face disciplinary action for alleged indecent behaviour
Wasim Akram along with Imad Wasim and Muhammad Aamir were accused of misbehaving with family members and senior media persons sitting in the Lahore Qalanders enclosure after the first Karachi and Lahore match.
Karachi: Former captain Wasim Akram and two current Pakistani cricketers — Muhammad Aamir and Imad Wasim — have failed to strike a compromise with Lahore franchise to avoid disciplinary action for their alleged indecent behaviour during a Pakistan Super League match.
Akram along with Imad Wasim and Muhammad Aamir were accused of misbehaving with family members and senior media persons sitting in the Lahore Qalanders enclosure after the first Karachi and Lahore match.
File image of Wasim Akram. AFP
The Lahore franchise had alleged that the trio had used expletives, while Aamir had made indecent gestures with his fingers at the enclosure in which women and children were also seated.
Akram claims that someone from the enclosure abused him and Karachi Kings team owner, Salman Iqbal during the first match to which he reacted strongly.
Akram, who is director of the Karachi franchise, led a delegation to meet with the Lahore Qalanders management on Thursday at the Dubai international stadium to seek a compromise and end the matter and avoid disciplinary action.
But the Lahore team management made it clear to the technical committee of the PSL that they are not willing to make any compromises and instead the committee should look at the CCTV footage available and reach a decision as to who was at fault in the incident.
Lahore have already filed an official complaint against Wasim, Imad and Aamir after the first match.
"The Lahore management is adamant that whoever is at fault should be disciplined under the laws of the tournament and no exceptions should be made," one source aware of the developments said.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2019 09:27:59 IST
