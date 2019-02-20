First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in NZ | 3rd ODI Feb 20, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 6 Feb 17, 2019
OMA Vs SCO
Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
SL in SA Feb 21, 2019
SA vs SL
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PSL 2019: Salman Butt says call to play the league could be his shot at redemption

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt hopes an unexpected call to play in the domestic Twenty20 league will help him regain his place on the national team, he said Wednesday, years after he was banned for spot-fixing.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 20, 2019 20:00:55 IST

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt hopes an unexpected call to play in the domestic Twenty20 league will help him regain his place on the national team, he said Wednesday, years after he was banned for spot-fixing.

The 34-year-old said he was delighted to join the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a replacement for Mohammad Hafeez, who was ruled out after fracturing his thumb.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt. Reuters

File picture of Salman Butt. Reuters

"After a long time I received one of the best messages of my life when Lahore called me to play in the PSL, and I am very happy to get this opportunity," he told AFP.

The PSL's popularity has surged since it was first held in 2016. The bulk of the tournament is played in the United Arab Emirates, but with security improving in Pakistan the final eight matches — including the March 17 final — will be held at home, in Karachi and Lahore.

The league's growing profile means it is the first big chance for the left-handed batsman to rehabilitate himself since his high-profile ban for a spot-fixing scandal which erupted on Pakistan's 2010 tour of England.

Butt, captain of Pakistan's Test team at the time, was charged for orchestrating deliberate no-balls from his pace bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif during the Lord's Test in return for money.

He was banned for five years in total, as were Asif and Amir.

Though they completed their bans in September 2015, only Amir was able to regain his place in the Pakistan team.

"It's been a long time and I have been doing all my training and playing domestic cricket and trying my best to play for Pakistan," said Butt.

Since his return to domestic cricket in Pakistan, he has been a prolific run scorer, finishing with 536 runs in the National One-Day Cup in early 2016 -- his first tournament since being cleared to play.

He scored 741 runs in the premier first-class tournament — the Quaid-e-Azam trophy — with twin hundreds in the final to help his team to the title in December 2016, and continued his strong form in the same tournament last year.

Butt said he hopes he has done his penance.

"It's been a long and hard path, but thankfully this is the first step and if I can carry on doing well things will work out, Inshallah," he said.

Before his ban Butt had played 33 Tests, 78 one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20 matches for Pakistan.

He led Pakistan to a rare series draw against Australia in 2010, over two Tests played in England.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 20:00:55 IST

Tags : Cricket, Lahore Qalandars, Mohammad Asif, Mohammed Amir, Pakistan Super League, PSL, Quaid-E-Azam Trophy, Salman Butt, Sport

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all