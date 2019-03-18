PSL 2019: Quetta Gladiators lift maiden title after outclassing Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in final
Darren Sammy-led Peshawar, playing in its third straight PSL final, was restricted to 138-8 after being put into bat by Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Manohar Parrikar Dead; Goa CM funeral news updates: Ex-defence minister's mortal remains to be brought to state BJP office
-
Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft carrier amid heightened tensions with Pakistan
-
Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself in court; attorney says he appears mentally stable
-
Sensex rallies over 300 points, Nifty above 11,500-mark; bank stocks, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints rally
-
Indian Wells Open: Dominic Thiem rallies to beat Roger Federer in final and claim maiden Masters 1000 title
-
In open letter, Priyanka Gandhi promises to transform Uttar Pradesh politics, listen to 'voice of the people'
-
In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it takes to become Indian
-
Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that are more conflicted than I am
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
कैंसर से लंबी लड़ाई के बाद गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर का निधन
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: UP में कांग्रेस ने एसपी-बीएसपी और आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी 7 सीटें
-
बिहार: NDA ने किया सीटों का बंटवारा, जानिए किसे मिली कौन सी सीट
-
राहुल गांधी के नारे की हवा निकालने की कोशिश, अब BJP का नया नारा ‘मैं भी चौकीदार’
-
गोवा: कांग्रेस ने किया सरकार बनाने का दावा, नया सीएम तलाशने में जुटी BJP
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: Quetta Gladiators won its first Pakistan Super League Twenty20 title on Sunday with a thumping eight-wicket victory over 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi in the final.
Darren Sammy-led Peshawar, playing in its third straight PSL final, was restricted to 138-8 after being put into bat by Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Improving paceman Mohammad Hasnain claimed 3-30 from his four overs.
Quetta Gladiators lift the PSL Trophy for first time. AP
In reply, Ahmed Shehzad (58 not out off 51 balls) led Quetta to 139-2 in 17.5 overs after former Australia international Shane Watson was run out early for seven in the run-chase.
South African Rilee Rossouw remained unbeaten on 39 off 32 as Quetta avenged its loss to Peshawar in the 2017 final.
Former Spain footballer Carles Puyol was among the 32,000 fans at the National Stadium. Puyol is in the southern port city of Karachi to promote exhibition soccer matches in Pakistan.
"It's an amazing welcome, the people are very friendly. I'm very happy to be here," Puyol told a capacity crowd when he was invited onto the stage during the closing ceremony.
Earlier, a minute's silence was observed in memory of the 50 people killed after a gunman attacked two mosques in the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand's history on Friday.
More than 250,000 spectators turned up to the newly renovated National Stadium as the Pakistan Cricket Board successfully hosted this year's eight PSL games in Karachi in a bid to convince overseas teams to resume playing international cricket in Pakistan.
A total of 26 PSL games took place in the United Arab Emirates — with mostly empty stadiums — but PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said that from next year the entire PSL schedule will take place in Pakistan.
Mani went out of his way to thank the 39 foreign players from countries including Australia, West Indies, England, South Africa and New Zealand for coming to Pakistan for the last leg of the PSL.
"You have seen for yourself the passion of people here and we hope to see you for all the PSL matches in Pakistan next year," Mani said during the closing ceremony.
International cricket officials and representatives visited during the tournament.
"The fact is that the perception outside of Pakistan was that it was quite a dangerous place to visit in the past, and that perception slowly but surely has been changed through the good work that has been done here," said ICC chief executive Dave Richardson.
Updated Date:
Mar 18, 2019 09:26:37 IST
Also See
BCCI officials were invited to attend PSL final before tensions emerged due to Pulwama attack, says PCB chief Ehsan Mani
PSL 2019: PCB officials express delight over international stars travelling to Pakistan for remaining matches
PSL 2019: Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol attends final in Karachi