PSL 2019: PCB forced to shift matches from Lahore to Karachi due to airport closure

All three PSL matches which were scheduled in Lahore would now be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 7 March.

Press Trust of India, Mar 03, 2019 16:43:28 IST

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been forced to shift all its PSL matches from Lahore to Karachi after the broadcaster complained of logistical problems due to the closure of Lahore airport.

An official in the board confirmed that all three matches which were scheduled in Lahore would now be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 7 March.

"The problem is due to the closure of the Lahore airport and it is not possible for the broadcasters to move around 15,000 tons of equipment to Lahore on time to produce and broadcast the matches from there," the official said.

The Pakistan government had closed its airspace for domestic and international flights in the wake of escalating tension with India. But, on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the airports at Karachi and Islamabad to be reopened for commercial flights to ease the travellers' troubles.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 16:43:28 IST

