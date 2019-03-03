PSL 2019: PCB forced to shift matches from Lahore to Karachi due to airport closure
All three PSL matches which were scheduled in Lahore would now be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 7 March.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 52 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Having called Pakistan's bluff, India must now make its own 'nuclear doctrine' more intimidating and relevant
-
Jammu and Kashmir an internal matter and integral part of country, says India on OIC resolution
-
Vishal Bhardwaj confesses he's often undervalued as a composer: I want to make music for films that aren't mine
-
Narendra Modi says country 'feeling absence of Rafale', accuses Opposition of compromising India's interests
-
India a high-tariff nation, US should get at least a 'reciprocal tax', says President Donald Trump
-
Donald Trump accuses Michael Cohen of perjury after ex-lawyer slams him in testimony to House Oversight Committee
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
Understanding mental illness: Examining the relationship between self-doubt and sanity
-
Mexican Open: Nick Kyrgios’ headline-grabbing show earns him another title along with renewed respect of tennis world
-
अमेठी में पीएम मोदी: जिन्होंने वोट नहीं दिया वो भी हमारे साथ-पीएम
-
पटना में संकल्प रैली में PM मोदी की दहाड़, कहा- देश के दुश्मनों से हिसाब लेगा ये चौकीदार
-
पाकिस्तान पर भारत का Air Strike: मोदी है, तो क्या सबकुछ इसी तरह मुमकिन है?
-
LoC के पास रहने वाले लोगों ने बयां किया अपना दर्द, कहा- क्यों नहीं एक बार में ही मार देते?
-
बुलंदशहर हिंसा: 38 लोगों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल, पांच पर सुबोध कुमार की हत्या का आरोप
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been forced to shift all its PSL matches from Lahore to Karachi after the broadcaster complained of logistical problems due to the closure of Lahore airport.
An official in the board confirmed that all three matches which were scheduled in Lahore would now be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 7 March.
"The problem is due to the closure of the Lahore airport and it is not possible for the broadcasters to move around 15,000 tons of equipment to Lahore on time to produce and broadcast the matches from there," the official said.
The Pakistan government had closed its airspace for domestic and international flights in the wake of escalating tension with India. But, on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the airports at Karachi and Islamabad to be reopened for commercial flights to ease the travellers' troubles.
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2019 16:43:28 IST
Also See
PSL 2019: Wasim Akram, Muhammad Aamir set to face disciplinary action for alleged indecent behaviour
PSL 2019: Lahore Qalandars name Salman Butt as replacement for injured Mohammad Hafeez for remaining matches
PSL 2019: Indian spectators stopped from entering Dubai stadium before eventually being let in