PSL 2019: Lahore Qalandars name Salman Butt as replacement for injured Mohammad Hafeez for remaining matches
Mohammad Hafeez fractured his right thumb while trying to take a catch of his own bowling in a match of the PSL while captaining the Lahore franchise.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Kuwait Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 1 wicket
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Malaysia Women by 34 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW vs UAEW - Feb 21st, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs NEPW - Feb 21st, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs KWTW - Feb 21st, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid calls for revenge after Pulwama, a question for warmongers: Do you know the real consequences of war?
-
After Pulwama, renewed debate on constitutional validity of Article 370, that grants special status to J&K, emerges
-
France to move proposal at UN to have JeM chief Masood Azhar banned, will insist on keeping Pakistan on FATF grey list
-
Banks stare at a massive Rs 30,000 crore loan write-off: Why IL&FS is yet to meet its Vijay Mallya moment
-
West Bengal's climate change conundrum Part II: Changing rainfall patterns have left Kolkata vulnerable to flooding; here's why
-
Champions League: Bayern Munich win tactical battle in cagey goalless draw against Liverpool in first leg of last-16 tie
-
Inhabiting Urdu with Jaun Elia and Khwaab Tanha
-
From Gully Boy to Manzil, the father-child conflict in cinema is a commentary on the State's relationship with its citizens
-
Berlinale 2019: The lesser known films to watch out for, from Ghost Town Anthology to Talking About Trees
-
Ericsson Case: SC ने अनिल अंबानी को ठहराया अवमानना का दोषी, हो सकती है जेल
-
राष्ट्रपति भवन में सऊदी क्राउन प्रिंस का हुआ स्वागत, बोले- दोस्ती दोनों देशों के DNA में है
-
मसूद अजहर को वैश्विक आतंकी घोषित करने के लिए फ्रांस UN में लाएगा प्रस्ताव
-
केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को सरकार ने दिया तोहफा, 3 प्रतिशत बढ़ा महंगाई भत्ता
-
दूसरी बार लाया गया तीन तलाक अध्यादेश, कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5788
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Karachi: Senior Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez has injured himself while playing for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) side and former Test captain Salman Butt, who served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, was on Tuesday named his replacement.
The 38-year-old Hafeez fractured his right thumb while trying to take a catch of his own bowling in a match of the PSL while captaining the Lahore franchise.
File image of Salman Butt. Getty Images
Hafeez has now been advised to undergo surgery either in Dubai or London and he has been released by his franchise, which announced Butt as his replacement.
Hefeez's participation in the upcoming World Cup may also be in doubt.
"Hafeez's participation in the One-day series against Australia in UAE and even the World Cup is now in doubt as early indications are that he will require six to eight weeks to recover from his injury," a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said.
Butt told PTI he was delighted with his call-up as he had been part of the players draft for the last three years but was not picked.
"I am excited obviously to get such a chance," he said.
Butt served a five-year ban from September 2010 to September 2015 after being found guilty of spot-fixing by the International Cricket Council on the tour of England in 2010.
His teammates, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were also given similar bans by the ICC which expired in 2015.
Butt, who has not been considered for national selection since his ban expired despite doing well in domestic cricket in all formats, was a member of the national squad that won the World T20 in 2009 in England.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 13:05:34 IST
Also See
Pulwama terror attack: IMG Reliance to stop broadcasting Pakistan Super League in protest
Pulwama terror attack: PCB confirms new broadcasters after IMG-Reliance pulls out after assault that killed 40 jawans
Sarfraz Ahmed confirmed as Pakistan captain for 2019 World Cup by PCB despite racism ban