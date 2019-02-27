First Cricket
PSL 2019: Indian spectators stopped from entering Dubai stadium before eventually being let in

A couple of Indian cricket fans were on Wednesday initially stopped from entering the Dubai Sports City Stadium to watch a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match before being allowed in, at a time when tensions between the two nations are at a peak.

Press Trust of India, Feb 27, 2019 21:29:08 IST

Dubai: A couple of Indian cricket fans were on Wednesday initially stopped from entering the Dubai Sports City Stadium to watch a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match before being allowed in, at a time when tensions between the two nations are at a peak.

Representative image. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Pakistan Super League

The news of two Indian nationals being stopped from entering the stadium spread like a wildfire but later on it was clarified that they were allowed to enter the premises.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the custodians of the tournament, later clarified that they had nothing to do with the incident as the security of the entire stadium was under the control of the local police.

"We came to know about the incident and after discussions, they were allowed into the stadium to watch the match as they had valid tickets," the official said.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Soon after the Pulwama incident, an Indian company producing the PSL matches had withdrawn from its contract.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 21:29:08 IST

