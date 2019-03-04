PSL 2019: AB de Villiers ruled out of Pakistan leg due to back injury
AB de Villiers will miss the remainder of the PSL, including the Pakistan-leg of the tournament due to back injury.
South Africa superstar AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League season due to a back injury, which will leave him out of action for two weeks.
File image of AB de Villiers. Reuters
De Villiers' ouster means the 35-year old will miss the Pakistan leg of the tournament.
Lahore Qalandars' De Villiers had signed up for seven games of the UAE leg and two matches in Lahore with the UAE leg finishing on 5 March while the fixtures in Pakistan leg begin 9 March onwards.
“I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play in front of the passionate Pakistani cricket fans,” said de Villiers in a press statement.
“I saw my doctor who has advised complete rest for two weeks and, unfortunately, that rules me out of the games in Karachi.
“I hope to be a part of the PSL next year and very much hope to play my part in the return of international cricket to the country. I am backing Lahore Qalandars to go all the way and win the trophy this year.”
Qalandars, who sit fourth in the table, with three wins in seven matches, are yet to confirm a replacement for de Villiers.
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2019 16:58:52 IST
