First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 05, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
SL in IND Jan 05, 2020
IND vs SL
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Priyam Garg's sparkling century gives India U-19 team positive start in four-nation one-day tournament with win over South Africa

Electing to bat, India posted 264 for five with Garg, who has been picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.90 crore in the last IPL auction, doing the bulk of scoring.

Press Trust of India, Jan 03, 2020 23:10:43 IST

Durban: Skipper Priyam Garg led from the front with a 103-ball 110 as the India U-19 team outclassed hosts South Africa by 66 runs to make a winning start to the four-nation one-day series on Friday.

Electing to bat, India posted 264 for five with Garg, who has been picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.90 crore in the last IPL auction, doing the bulk of scoring.

Priyam Gargs sparkling century gives India U-19 team positive start in four-nation one-day tournament with win over South Africa

File image of Priyam Garg. Getty Images

There were also useful contributions from Dhruv Jurel (65) and Tilak Varma (42).

The visitors then returned to restrict South Africa to 198 for nine, continuing their preparation for the U-19 World Cup.

Left-arm medium-fast bowler Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets for 48, while Ravi Bishnoi (2/29) and Kartik Tyagi (1/25), Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Tilak Varma (1/23) also chipped in.

Chasing 265, South Africa couldn't get going with captain Bryce Parsons top-scoring with a 50-ball 57.

Andrew Louw hit a patient 85-ball 45 but none of the other batsmen could hang around for long.

India U-19s, who had come into the tournament after claiming a 2-1 win over South Africa in the Youth ODI series, will next face Zimbabwe on Sunday.

New Zealand are the fourth team in the competition.

Brief Score:

India Under-19s 264/5 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 110; Mondli Khumalo 4/53) beat South Africa Under-19s 198 for 9 in 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 57; Sushant Mishra 4/48) by 66 runs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 23:10:43 IST

Tags : Cricket, Four-Nation Youth One-Day Series, India U-19 Cricket Team, Priyam Garg, South Africa U-19 Cricket Team, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all