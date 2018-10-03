First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
NZW in AUS | 2nd T20I Oct 01, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Prithvi Shaw to make debut in Rajkot as BCCI announce 12-man squad for first Test against West Indies

While Prithvi Shaw is guaranteed a place, there is no place for Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari, who had a decent outing in his first Test against England last month.

FirstCricket Staff, October 03, 2018

Prithvi Shaw will be handed his Test cap on Thursday morning as India announced a 12-man squad for the first Test against Windies, starting on 4 October in Rajkot. BCCI released a 12-man squad on Wednesday, confirming that the Mumbai batsman will become the 293rd Test player for India.

While Shaw is guaranteed a place, there is no place for Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari, who had a decent outing in his first Test against England last month.

Shaw has scored a staggering 1,418 runs in 14 First-Class games thus far. The Mumbai batsman had received a maiden call-up to the Test side during the England tour where he was picked in the squad for the last two Tests. However, he didn't make it to the playing eleven in both. With Prithvi being handed his debut, Agarwal's wait for the India cap has just got a bit longer.

While the batting order looks sorted with KL Rahul opening with Shaw followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, it will be interesting to see what bowling combination India opts for in first Test.

There are three spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav) and and three pacers (Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur) in the 12-man squad. The conditions and the pitch will decide whether India goes with three pacers or three spinners.

India 12-man squad for 1st Test: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, Hanuma Vihari, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, Windies

Also See

Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all