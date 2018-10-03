Prithvi Shaw to make debut in Rajkot as BCCI announce 12-man squad for first Test against West Indies
While Prithvi Shaw is guaranteed a place, there is no place for Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari, who had a decent outing in his first Test against England last month.
Prithvi Shaw will be handed his Test cap on Thursday morning as India announced a 12-man squad for the first Test against Windies, starting on 4 October in Rajkot. BCCI released a 12-man squad on Wednesday, confirming that the Mumbai batsman will become the 293rd Test player for India.
While Shaw is guaranteed a place, there is no place for Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari, who had a decent outing in his first Test against England last month.
Shaw has scored a staggering 1,418 runs in 14 First-Class games thus far. The Mumbai batsman had received a maiden call-up to the Test side during the England tour where he was picked in the squad for the last two Tests. However, he didn't make it to the playing eleven in both. With Prithvi being handed his debut, Agarwal's wait for the India cap has just got a bit longer.
While the batting order looks sorted with KL Rahul opening with Shaw followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, it will be interesting to see what bowling combination India opts for in first Test.
There are three spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav) and and three pacers (Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur) in the 12-man squad. The conditions and the pitch will decide whether India goes with three pacers or three spinners.
India 12-man squad for 1st Test: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.
Oct 03, 2018
Oct 03, 2018
