Watch: Prithvi Shaw suffers a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal on Northamptonshire debut

Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire debut in the English Domestic One-Day Cup ended in bizarre fashion as he broke the stumps trying to play a pull shot.

Prithvi Shaw hits the stumps after stumbling while attempting a pull short. Image: twitter/@_FaridKhan

Prithvi Shaw set off to a wacky new beginning on Friday playing for Northamptonshire in the English Domestic One-Day Cup 2023. In their contest against Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire were given a target of 279, but the side got off to a sore start. Five batters were already bundled off the pavilion at 30 runs in 10 overs. However, skipper Lewis McManus and Prithvi Shaw set out to breathe some life into the chase, but their stand came to crash at 24 runs only as the latter met a baffling dismissal.

Shaw attempted a pull shot of a short-length delivery by Paul van Meekeren to the end of the 16th over. But he failed to connect. While trying to pull off the short ball he went off balance and fell down very awkwardly, making him dislodge the stumps.

Shaw hasn’t made it into the Indian squad for over two years now. His last appearance was during July 2021 tour of Sri Lanka, which only had a second-string team. Earlier this year, he was called up for a home T20 series after a successful domestic run but failed to make a place in a team that was looking at Shubman Gill as their opener.

In the recent IPL season as well he couldn’t leave any mark. Following this Shaw decided to take the long way home by playing domestic cricket in England.

Earlier this week on Monday Northamptonshire announced his arrival for his first-ever stint in the English domestic circuit.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here,” Shaw said on his new assignment.

“It’s going to be amazing I think and I’m really looking forward to it.”

His debut may have fallen prey to a bizarre dismissal, but he scored 65 in 49 balls in the practice match earlier.


Northamptonshire shared a video of his inning with a caption saying: “Getting straight down to business. A rapid 65 off just 39 balls for Prithvi in the 2XI this morning.”

Published on: August 05, 2023 13:08:57 IST

