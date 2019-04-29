Mumbai: Young guns Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were among 11 players who were retained by their respective franchises for the eight-team T20 Mumbai League season 2 commencing here on May 14.
According to the information on the League's website, each team could retain two players, but the North Mumbai Panthers have hung on to only one player ahead of the 4 May players auction.
File image of Prithvi Shaw. Sportzpics
Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, who won the inaugural edition, have retained batsman Suryakumar Yadav and medium pacer Akash Parkar.
The Shivaji Park Lions have held on to all-rounder Shivam Dube and Mumbai Ranji skipper Siddhesh Lad.
The NaMo Bandra Blasters have kept in-form batsman Iyer, who is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, and wicket-keeper batsman Eknath Kerkar.
The SoBo Supersonics have retained Jay Bista and Dhrumil Matkar, while North Mumbai Panthers have held on to only Shaw.
ARCS Andheri have retained all-rounder Shubham Ranjane and medium pacer Tushar Deshpande.
It has already been announced that two teams will be added for the second edition.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 18:04:29 IST
Updated Date:
Apr 29, 2019 18:04:29 IST
