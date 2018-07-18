First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 3rd ODI Jul 17, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 8 wickets
PAK in ZIM | 2nd ODI Jul 16, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Prithvi Shaw shines but India A struggle against England Lions on second day of unofficial Test

India A struggled to 144 for four in 44 overs after veteran Alastair Cook's marathon 180 powered England Lions to 423 all out on the second day of the only four-day unofficial Test in Worcester.

Press Trust of India, July 18, 2018

Worcester: India A struggled to 144 for four in 44 overs after veteran Alastair Cook's marathon 180 powered England Lions to 423 all out on the second day of the only four-day unofficial Test in Worcester.

File image of Prithvi Shaw. Image courtesy: BCCI website

File image of Prithvi Shaw. Image courtesy: BCCI website

Young opener Prithvi Shaw top-scored with 62 for India A at the County Ground, but others such as Test specialist Murali Vijay, Mayank Agarwal and skipper Karun Nair failed to get going.

Looking to get some much-needed batting practice ahead of the upcoming Test series against England, Ajinkya Rahane was the unbeaten batsman at the crease along with Rishabh Pant.

Shaw struck eight boundaries in his 82-ball stay, which was cut short by Sam Curran.

Fast-medium bowler Matthew Fisher took two wickets for England Lions.

India A were dealt their blow after reaching 37 and could not quite get a partnership going.

Starting the day on 310 for two, the overnight pair of centurion Alastair Cook (154) and Dawid Malan (59) added 35 runs before Cook fell for 180 to Ankit Rajpoot, which ended a 181-run partnership for the third wicket.

Malan, another current Test player, was the next to go as he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 74 off 158 balls. Malan hit nine boundaries while Cook found the fence 26 times during his 408-minute stay in the middle.

Siraj was the most successful bowler for India A, returning figures of 4/79 in 29 overs, while Shahbaz Nadeem had three wickets to his name.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018

Tags : #Alastair Cook #Cricket #India 'A' #Karun Nair #Mayank Agarwal #Murali Vijay #Prithvi Shaw #SportsTracker

Also See

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3504 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all