First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 3 Feb 15, 2019
OMA Vs NED
Netherlands beat Oman by 8 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
BAN in NZ Feb 16, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 17, 2019
IRE vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Prithvi Shaw returns to training after recovering from ankle injury, looks to regain confidence in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 event

India's teenage batting marvel Prithvi Shaw has returned to training after recovering from the ankle injury that cruelly ruled him out of their historic Test series triumph in Australia.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 15, 2019 15:35:08 IST

New Delhi: India's teenage batting marvel Prithvi Shaw has returned to training after recovering from the ankle injury that cruelly ruled him out of their historic Test series triumph in Australia.

The 19-year-old, often compared to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has been batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru ahead of India's Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic Twenty20 tournament.

Prithvi Shaw had missed out on the India-Australia Test series due to an ankle injury. AFP

Prithvi Shaw had missed out on the India-Australia Test series due to an ankle injury. AFP

The Mumbai batsman scored a sparkling century on his Test debut against the West Indies in October, but he then missed India's first Test series win in Australia after injuring himself in a warm-up match.

"I felt sad as it was a good opportunity for me to play the quality Australian bowling line-up. I was a bit upset," Shaw said, according to The Indian Express.

"But some things aren't in your hands. Now I am looking forward to the Mushtaq Ali tournament to find my touch and gain my confidence back," the diminutive opener added.

Shaw landed awkwardly while attempting a catch during a warm-up game in Sydney, and left the tour to undergo rehabilitation. India won the four-match series 2-1.

Shaw, who has played just two Tests, became the youngest Indian batsman to score a century on debut when he hit 134 in the Rajkot Test at the age of 18 years, 10 months and 25 days.

Only Tendulkar, who went on to compile a record 51 Test centuries, has scored a ton at a younger age among Indian players after making 119 not out in his ninth Test aged 17.

Shaw also made 70 and 33 not out in the second Test against the West Indies and was named man of the series, which the hosts swept 2-0.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 15:35:08 IST

Tags : Cricket, Mumbai, Mumbai Cricket Team, NCA, Prithvi Shaw, Sports, SportsTracker, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all