Prithvi Shaw hasn’t had a great 2023 so far but it looks like his fortunes are about to change. On Wednesday, the swashbuckling batter from Mumbai roared back to form with a blazing knock of 244 off just 153 balls while playing for Northamptonshire in England’s One-Day Cup domestic tournament.

Shaw’s brilliant batting helped Northamptonshire beat Somerset by 87 runs.

It was a welcome innings from the 23-year-old who has already played for India across all three formats but has been out of favour for a while now. He has not played for India since the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021.

He was part of the T20I squad against New Zealand earlier this year but did not get a chance and was later left out for the ongoing West Indies tour.

In the IPL 2023, Shaw scored just 106 runs in eight matches.

The Wednesday knock would have given more confidence to the former U19 World Cup-winning captain, but Shaw said that while his innings has grabbed headlines, he isn’t thinking about a Team India comeback just yet and is currently focussed on enjoying his first stint in county cricket.

This is 6 minutes of pure batting heaven from Prithvi Shaw. Enjoy. 😍pic.twitter.com/iKKjOOF3i1 — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) August 9, 2023

“Definitely experience for sure. Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here, have a good time with the players over here and the support staff. Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity… they’re really looking after me. I’m really enjoying it,” Shaw said after the match.

During the match-winning innings, Shaw slammed 28 fours and 11 sixes as he also bettered his highest List A score of 227.

“The 227 was in my head to be honest. I spoke to Whitey (Sam Whiteman) when he was there and I told him it’s 227, my highest score,” Shaw said. “It was a good team effort all around. I always try and win matches for the team and I’m the kind of a player who puts my team first and then myself.”

4 – @PrithviShaw‘s 244 run knock v Somerset means he’s just the 4th batter to log multiple List A double tons (R Sharma 3, A Brown & T Head – both 2); it’s the 6th highest List A score ever, the 2nd highest in England & the 1st List A double ton for @NorthantsCCC. Star.#MBODC23 pic.twitter.com/M2JxTzc9AE — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 9, 2023

A few days back in an interview with Cricbuzz, Shaw had also reflected on his absence from Team India and shared that he is not sure why he was dropped from the team.

“When I was dropped I didn’t get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team,” Shaw told Cricbuzz.

“But again didn’t get a chance in the West Indies. I’m disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can’t do anything, I can’t fight with anyone.”

It’s a good thing to stay in the present especially when things are not in your favour but while Shaw is focussed on his country stint, he also harbours big dreams, that is to win a World Cup for India someday.

“All the hard work is just for that. That is the one dream – I want to play, at least 12-14 years for India. I want to win the World Cup for India,” he said.