Prithvi Shaw is a fast learner, adaptability is his biggest strength, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar said the century on Test debut has helped Prithvi Shaw announce that he belongs to the international level.

FirstCricket Staff, October 05, 2018

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Prithvi Shaw as he became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut.

Shaw, aged 18 years and 329 days, slammed 134 against West Indies on day one of the first Test at Rajkot.

Prithvi Shaw scored 134 on his Test debut against West Indies. AFP

With his maiden ton, Shaw also became the second youngest Indian to score a century after Tendulkar. The former Indian batsman was 17 years and 107 days old when he scored his first century against England in 1990.

Shaw has often been compared to Tendulkar as both the batsmen stood out early in their careers for their obvious talent, and began their international careers in their teens.

In an interview with The Times of India, Tendulkar said the century has helped Shaw announce that he belongs to the international level.

"I'm sure it must be extremely relieving that he's been able to get a big score in his first outing. A big question mark always is ‘a guy has done well at the domestic level, now will he be able to do the same at the international level?’ However talented the guy is, there is always a question mark. And a century kind of seals it. The figure is magical. Everyone starts thinking differently. As far as I am concerned, the first hurdle that he was going to encounter is out of the way now. It cements your spot in the team and help you announce to the world that you belong here," Tendulkar said.

Asked to comment on Shaw's biggest strength, Tendulkar said the teenage prodigy has the ability to "adapt to different situations and conditions".

"Whatever I have seen of him, he's been a fast learner. To me, being talented is one thing but what you do with that talent becomes more important. If you want to succeed at the international level you've got to be a fast learner. And Prithvi is a very good learner. When somebody has to perform and sustain at this level, and play cricket at different grounds and conditions across the world for a long time to come, adaptability becomes the critical factor. I feel he has the knack to adapt to different situations and conditions. To me, that is Prithvi's biggest strength," Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar, who played international cricket for 24 years, also advised Shaw to stay away from over-thinking and to enjoy his cricket going forward.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018

