Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has expressed his disappointment over not being picked for the Indian team. The right-handed batter failed to make the cut for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa despite top players missing the assignment.

While the main India squad is in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup, selectors have picked a second-string side for the ongoing ODI series with Shikhar Dhawan leading the team. Batters Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Rajat Patidar are part of the squad but Shaw who recently scored two centuries in Duleep Trophy and also made 77 against New Zealand A did not find a place.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Shaw opened up about not being selected for the squad. “I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance,” Shaw said. “But, it’s alright. When they (national selectors) feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India ‘A’ or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark.”

Shaw also shared that he has reduced 7-8kg weight since the IPL 2022 and is not touching Chinese food anymore.

“I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn’t consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now,” said Shaw.

The India opener is now gearing up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“We played a few practice games here [in Ahmedabad]. All players are in good shape. We have good all-rounders, batsmen and bowlers. I believe it’s a very strong team. All the support staff members are working hard on our preparation and I am optimistic of doing well as a team. All the players in this team are established somewhere, played a good level and are experienced,” Shaw added.

Shaw last played for India in a T20I Gainst Sri Lanka in July 2021.

