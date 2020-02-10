First Cricket
'Pretty amazing': Marnus Labuschagne 'stoked' after Sachin Tendulkar says Australian batsman reminds him of himself

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is "grateful" for the praise heaped on him by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who sees a bit of himself in the fast-rising player.

Press Trust of India, Feb 10, 2020 18:45:17 IST

Sydney: Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is "grateful" for the praise heaped on him by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who sees a bit of himself in the fast-rising player.

Tendulkar, who was in Sydney for a charity match last week, had called Labuschagne special when asked to name the player who most reminds him of himself.

Pretty amazing: Marnus Labuschagne stoked after Sachin Tendulkar says Australian batsman reminds him of himself

File image of Marnus Labuschagne. AP

Responding to the compliment, Labuschagne said it made him feel pretty special.

"It was pretty amazing, it's one that definitely when I saw it I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au.

Tendulkar had stated that Labuschagne stood out for his near perfect footwork, which, according to him, is also a sign of a mentally-strong player.

"His footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say," said the former India captain.

"I happened to be watching the second Test match (Ashes) at Lord's between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne's second innings," said Tendulkar.

The 25-year-old Labuschagne became Test cricket's leading scorer last year with 1,104 runs. He broke into the scene after coming in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the Ashes last August.

Grabbing his chance with both hands, Labuschagne made four consecutive half-centuries to notch up with 353 runs at 50.42 in the Ashes.

"I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, This player looks special'. There is something about him," he added.

Labuschagne has amassed 896 runs this Test summer, notching up four centuries.

