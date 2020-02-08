Premier League: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says extending transfer window makes his job more difficult
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is not in favour of closing the Premier League transfer window after the season gets underway because it makes managing players looking for a move away more difficult.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Live Now
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 7 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 19 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 9th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 11th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs NZ - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal made Hanuman idol 'impure' by praying; 'God bless BJP', Delhi CM responds
-
Delhi Election 2020 Voting Percentage LIVE Updates: National Capital records 17.82% polling till 1 pm; posh New Delhi seat sees least turnout
-
Coronavirus toll overtakes 2003 SARS outbreak as 717 deaths reported from China alone; over 34,000 more infected
-
Novak Djokovic at Australian Open vs Rafael Nadal at French Open in numbers: Is Serb or Spaniard tougher to beat?
-
Govt moves towards simplifying tax regime; LIC IPO will benefit retail investors: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Delhi Election 2020: National Capital needs govt with a vision of sustainable development to tackle air pollution crisis
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Oscars 2020: Is the Best Picture category an endorsement for Hollywood or a genuine pick of the year's best films?
-
Narayan Gaikwad's quiet crusade: A Maharashtrian farmer is ceaselessly raising awareness about CAA, NRC
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is not in favour of closing the Premier League transfer window after the season gets underway because it makes managing players looking for a move away more difficult.
File image of Carlo Ancelotti. AP
Premier League clubs agreed on Thursday to move the last day of the close-season transfer window back to the end of August or early September, in line with Europe’s top leagues.
The move was agreed upon so clubs could avoid losing players to European rivals after the window closed when English clubs were barred from recruiting replacements, with the window set to close on 1 September this year.
“For my job it’s not good to have this window so open,” Ancelotti told reporters on Friday ahead of Crystal Palace’s league visit.
“For a manager, it’s the best way for the season to start and the window to close. You have to manage players for a month who want to leave. It’s more difficult.”
Everton have had an upturn in form since Ancelotti took charge, losing only once in their last 10 league games to move out of the relegation zone and up to ninth.
The Italian manager said that though qualifying for the Europa League was a possibility, finishing fourth and claiming a Champions League spot was a difficult proposition with Everton sitting eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
“Usually when you change a manager, there is a reaction from the players,” Ancelotti said. “From the first day, the style of football was better. We have to improve again but I’m pretty satisfied."
“Honestly, we are not thinking about (the Champions League). To play the Europa League would be a fantastic result for us for next season. This is the target... Chelsea is too far ahead at the moment. Maybe they’ll be closer in three or four games but there are a lot of fantastic teams.”
Everton also face the prospect of seeing their Merseyside derby rivals Liverpool winning the Premier League title on their turf when the league leaders visit on 16 March
Liverpool are 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with 13 games to go and can take an unassailable lead with a win at Goodison Park and Ancelotti hopes that will not come to pass.
“The thought is that Liverpool is going to win the league. I hope not at Goodison Park,” Ancelotti smiled. “There are a lot of stadiums, so why at Goodison Park?”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2020 13:20:11 IST
Also See
Premier League: Liverpool surge to 22 point lead, Leicester City and Chelsea draw, Manchester United held
Premier League clubs vote to restore deadline day of summer transfer window to end of August
Police investigate attack on Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's home