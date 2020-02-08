Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is not in favour of closing the Premier League transfer window after the season gets underway because it makes managing players looking for a move away more difficult.

Premier League clubs agreed on Thursday to move the last day of the close-season transfer window back to the end of August or early September, in line with Europe’s top leagues.

The move was agreed upon so clubs could avoid losing players to European rivals after the window closed when English clubs were barred from recruiting replacements, with the window set to close on 1 September this year.

“For my job it’s not good to have this window so open,” Ancelotti told reporters on Friday ahead of Crystal Palace’s league visit.

“For a manager, it’s the best way for the season to start and the window to close. You have to manage players for a month who want to leave. It’s more difficult.”

Everton have had an upturn in form since Ancelotti took charge, losing only once in their last 10 league games to move out of the relegation zone and up to ninth.

The Italian manager said that though qualifying for the Europa League was a possibility, finishing fourth and claiming a Champions League spot was a difficult proposition with Everton sitting eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

“Usually when you change a manager, there is a reaction from the players,” Ancelotti said. “From the first day, the style of football was better. We have to improve again but I’m pretty satisfied."

“Honestly, we are not thinking about (the Champions League). To play the Europa League would be a fantastic result for us for next season. This is the target... Chelsea is too far ahead at the moment. Maybe they’ll be closer in three or four games but there are a lot of fantastic teams.”

Everton also face the prospect of seeing their Merseyside derby rivals Liverpool winning the Premier League title on their turf when the league leaders visit on 16 March

Liverpool are 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with 13 games to go and can take an unassailable lead with a win at Goodison Park and Ancelotti hopes that will not come to pass.

“The thought is that Liverpool is going to win the league. I hope not at Goodison Park,” Ancelotti smiled. “There are a lot of stadiums, so why at Goodison Park?”

