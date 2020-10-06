Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion sign Polish pair Jakub Moder and Michael Karbownik

Brighton announced the signings on Tuesday of Polish pair Jakub Moder and Michal Karbownik.

Midfielder Moder, 21, joins on a five-year deal from Lech Poznan and has been loaned back to the Polish club.

Legia Warsaw defender Karbownik, 19, has joined on a four-year deal and has also been loaned straight back for the rest of the season.

Midfielder Moder, who cost a reported £6 million ($8 million) has one full Poland cap, with Brighton excited by his potential.

"Jakub is an exciting young central midfielder, who has already broken through into the Poland national squad at the age of 21," said technical director Dan Ashworth.

"He is athletic, strong and good with both feet. He is very highly thought of within the national set-up, and we did consider bringing him over straight away.

"However, the loan back to Poznan suits Jakub and us for now - as he will play regularly both domestically and in the group phase of the Europa League, and at this stage that is better for his development."

Karbownik, who cost around £3 million, has already won selection to Poland's senior squad, but is yet to win his first cap.

"He is flexible in terms of position - he can play on the right or left side, at full-back or wing-back, and in midfield," said Ashworth.