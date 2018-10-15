First Cricket
Preeti Bose's all-round show in vain as India A women's team suffer 91-run loss against Australia A in first one-dayer

Australia 'A' women's cricket team crushed India 'A' by 91 runs in the opening match of the three-game ODI series in Mumbai on Monday.

Press Trust of India, October 15, 2018

Mumbai: Australia 'A' women's cricket team crushed India 'A' by 91 runs in the opening match of the three-game ODI series in Mumbai on Monday.

Electing to bat at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra Kurla Complex facility, Australia 'A' put up a decent 271/8 in their alloted 50 overs before bundling out the hosts for a meagre 180.

Representational image. Getty Images

For the visitors, Tahlia McGrath top-scored with 58. The 22-year-old, during her 66-ball-knock, hit 10 fours and a six as she punished the India 'A' bowlers.

McGrath received good support from Heather Graham (48) and Naomi Stalenberg (47), who played their parts to perfection as they guided their team to a competitive total.

Skipper Molly Strano then made an unbeaten quick-fire 37 off 27 balls to take her team past the 270-run-mark. For India 'A', Preeti Bose (3-42) was the pick of the bowlers.

While chasing, the Indian women made a mess of the target and were 55/6 at one stage.

Expectations were high from skipper Poonam Raut, but she was trapped in front of the wicket by Lauren Cheatle before should could open her account.

Only Mona Meshram (28) showed some resistance at the top but was devoid of partners.

However, Shikha Pandey (42), who came lower down the order, and Bose (62 not out), batting at No 8, forged a 60-run stand for the seventh wicket, but that only delayed the inevitable.

After Bose departed, it was just a matter of time and the hosts were eventually bundled out for 180.

For the Australians, skipper Strano, an off-break bowler, starred with the bowl, too, as she returned with fine figures of 3-23.

Australia 'A' are 1-0 ahead in series with the second ODI scheduled at the same venue on 17 October.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018

