The accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train took place on Friday

'Praying for those affected': Sportspersons left heartbroken by 'tragic train accident'

The train mishap in Odisha on Friday is said to to one of the deadliest in Indian history. Reuters

The deadly train accident in Balasore, which has so far left at least 238 people dead and over 900 injured, has left the entire county in shock. While most of the well-known personalities in the county have expressed their anguish on what is said to be the biggest train mishap since independence, sportspersons have also joined in to express their grief.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Shreyas Iyer, Virender Sehwag and others took to Twitter to share their thoughts and condolences on the fateful incident.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha,” tweeted Virat Kohli, who’s in England for the World Test Championship final against Australia from 7-11 June.

India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, former rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra, tweeted; “My heart goes out to all those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,”

Batter Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from an injury at the moment, prayed for those affected by the accident.

“Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident,” Iyer tweeted.

Virender Sehwag expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured,” he wrote.

The accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train took place on Friday.

According to a PTI report, over 300 NDRF personnel armed with big metal cutters, canine squads and other heavy-lift equipment were involved in the rescue operation at the train accident site.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, “My thoughts and prayers for the families who lost their lives in this horrific train accident.”

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad called for prioritising passenger safety while expressing his thoughts on the mishap.

Updated Date: June 03, 2023 19:12:12 IST

