Pradeep Sangwan, a team man, couldn’t have asked for a better team to restart his IPL journey

In the first week of January, 2018, Delhi selectors sprung a surprise. The new year saw return of the old workhorse as the panel led by former India cricketer Atul Wassan axed Rishabh Pant as captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and replaced him with Pradeep Sangwan, who was returning from an injury and was out of competitive cricket for majority of the 12 months preceding the big announcement.

The Ranji Trophy was held before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Delhi think-tank was concerned with Pant’s form. Yes, he did lead Delhi to the final of the premier competition but returns with the bat (315 runs) weren’t encouraging. The selectors, and then coach KP Bhaskar, decided it was better to unburden Pant and allow him to play freely in the format where he was expected to enjoy a lot of success. And just like that, Sangwan, the senior-most player in a new-look squad, was a unanimous choice to lead. Gautam Gambhir was part of the squad too but the management wanted him to play more of a mentor role that season.

Much before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad announcement happened, Sangwan, not fit for Ranji Trophy, was putting in the yards with the DDCA U-23 team preparing for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy. He started bowling with a shorter run-up but was working up decent pace after returning from injury. The selectors were closely following Sangwan’s progress and felt confident after seeing him go about in the nets with the U-23 team.

Forever team man

For the last two seasons now, one of which was trimmed due to COVID-19 and allowed only white-ball competitions to happen, Sangwan has been the man in charge of the Delhi team. With club culture dominating cricket in the capital, factions are quite natural to crop up. In what seemed a move to hold the team and different individuals together, Delhi restored faith in “forever team man” Sangwan. Backing from the men who matter in the DDCA corridors only made the selectors’ job easier. Sangwan was preferred over Nitish Rana, who was fresh from India debut and had been a regular feature in the Indian Premier League, for the captaincy role.

15 years since making his first-class debut, Sangwan’s numbers are not flattering. He is yet to have a breakthrough year with the ball, but continues to be around the scene. After last playing for Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017, Sangwan went unsold in the auctions which followed. This didn’t deter his spirits one bit and the left-arm seamer turned up for Delhi Capitals as a net bowler when the teams decided to beef up the squad due to COVID-19 restrictions and bubbles.

'Sangi bhai'

Fondly called 'Sangi' by his teammates at both club and state level, Sangwan is a regular face in Delhi’s local cricket. Unlike most star players or players who have tasted IPL game time, Sangwan continues to turn up for club teams and takes his batting very seriously. So seriously that he is a regular feature at top of the order and backs himself to hit a long way. He has seen growth of players like Lalit Yadav, who plays for the same club, from close quarters and Sangwan as captain only allowed Lalit to flourish.

The ideal team

Sangwan couldn’t have asked for a better team to restart his IPL journey. Ashish Nehra, someone who has seen Sangwan from close quarters during their time with the Delhi state team, as the head coach is going to hold the seamer in good stead. Still early days into the season, it remains to be seen whether Sangwan can hold onto the slot. He replaced Yash Dayal for the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore and it will be interesting to see what the think tank does when Dayal regains match fitness. Both bowlers are in the similar mould and have done well in the chances they have got so far.

Whether he gets another game or not is something we will learn soon but if he does, Sangwan would be itching to leave a lasting impression so that he continues to be a unanimous choice on the DDCA team sheet and suffix of (c) doesn’t raise any eyebrows.

